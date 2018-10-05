Kirkcaldy school’s cinema success shows need for town multiplex

The success of Viewforth High School’s first family cinema event has shown how much a full multiplex facility is needed in Kirkcaldy.

Senior pupils at the school staged a film evening in conjunction with an Edinburgh-based travelling cinema company last month, showing Incredibles 2 followed by Mamma Mia 2 in the school’s assembly hall.

And both shows had a great turnout from pupils and members of the local community, with almost all the 300 seats taken for the Mamma Mia showing and almost as many for the Incredibles.

The audience at the opening night spanned the whole age range and many came as families for “a good night out.”

The evening was regarded as a resounding success by all involved and further community cinema nights are being planned for later in the year, showcasing further Oscar and BAFTA blockbuster films.

Daisy Love, head girl, said: “At short notice and with little advertising over 250 people came, so just imagine what could be done with a purpose built multiplex in the town.”

Harry Grieve, head boy, said: “There is a definite need for a cinema in Kirkcaldy and we as school pupils are keen to show that people would attend.”

Rector Adrian Watt, added: “The idea for community cinema nights grew out of the Fife Free Press campaign for a Kirkcaldy cinema, when our pupils proposed using our school facilities to demonstrate the potential uptake.

“I think that we have done so beyond doubt, and I know that our pupils would welcome the opportunity to lobby companies who might be interested in doing a multiplex development in the town.”

Meanwhile the campaign is continuing to attract support with more key town centre shops taking the petition on board and the number of signatures continuing to climb, now nearing the 4000 mark.

David Torrance MSP for Kirkcaldy and Councillor Carol Lindsay were on Kirkcaldy High Street at the weekend encouraging people to give their backing.

Mr Torrance said: “It was fantastic to see how passionate the local community is about the campaign. We were met with such enthusiasm and positivity from the large number of people we spoke with. It is a clear sign of the appetite that exists in Kirkcaldy for a national chain to come to Kirkcaldy.

“I would urge everyone to add their name to the petition and join the strong collective voice that is growing throughout the town.”