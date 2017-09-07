Leishman scholarship awarded to Fife College students

A scholarship in memory of Mary Leishman was awarded to three Fife College Performing Arts students at a special ceremony held recently.

Linzi Devers, (19) from Edinburgh; Dayna Cumming, (20) from Perth and Caitlin Massie, (24) from Glenrothes were delighted to have been awarded this scholarship, which was in the form of a cash award, by the Adam Smith Foundation.

The Mary Leishman Scholarship was funded and supported by the Mary Leishman Foundation. It is one of many scholarships offered by the Adam Smith Foundation to students at Fife College and aims to recognise and reward exceptional students who are committed to pursuing a career in Theatre Arts.

The students celebrated their success at a small ceremony held at the College’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy where they were presented with their certificates by Jim Leishman; trust fundraiser, Gaynor Jamieson; Dorothée Leslie, vice principal for Curriculum​ and Academic Planning and Douglas McMillan, director of the Faculty of Creative Industries.

Linzi, who has just completed year one of the HND Musical Theatre course at Fife College, plans to use her cash prize to fund travel expenses to various auditions across the country.

Linzi said: “I am so chuffed to have been successful in achieving this scholarship. The ceremony was a lovely event and it was so nice to meet Jim and everyone.

“This scholarship has not only helped me financially but has helped boost my confidence. Being recognised for all my hard work and passion for the arts is a great feeling and I know this scholarship will help me take the first step to get to where I want to be.”

Gaynor Jamieson, trust fundraiser for the Adam Smith Foundation, said: “I would like to say a massive congratulations to Linzi, Dayna and Caitlin. Their passion for their studies and the performing arts industry was evident in their applications and I know they will put their winning money to good use.

“The Adam Smith Foundation is a unique programme designed to help hundreds of students each year by recognising all their hard work and giving them a helping hand to progress their studies and begin their career. Well done to our students once again and a huge thank you to both the Mary Leishman Foundation and Jim for their continued support.”