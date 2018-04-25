Levenmouth pupils show support for Leven rail campaign

Local schools have shown their support for the re-instatement of the Levenmouth rail link, taking part in a week of action.

Pupils and staff from Fife College, Levenmouth Academy, and Balcurvie and St Agatha’s primary schools walked sections of the old rail line.

They joined local politicians and campaigners from the Levenmouth Rail Campaign (LMRC) in the walk, which started Durievale roundabout and went finished at the Bawbee Bridge.

Dr Allen Armstrong, secretary of LMRC, described the railway as the “future for young people”.

He added: “The benefit of re-establishing the line is much more for young people.

“It gives them the opportunity, currently denied to them, to easily travel to cities and beyond for study, work and leisure.

“These are opportunities not taken away if the line is re-established.”

The walk is part of a week of action organised by LMRC.

The week culminates today (Wednesday) with an event that will bring together politicians, transport experts and members of the community, to speak about the benefits of re-instating the line.