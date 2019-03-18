Levenmouth pupils win rotary quiz

Levenmouth Academy pupils are celebrating after winning the annual rotary club quiz.

Schools from around the Kingdom took part in the competition – but it was the Levenmouth kids who came out on top.

Students were tested on a range of subjects, from art and literature to science and mathematics, during the quiz, organised by the Rotary Club of Glenrothes.

And, at the end of the quiz, it was the team of Megan Campbell, Harry Hancock, Marina Hendren, Emma Justice and Martha Sherwin, which was celebrating.

Rector Ronnie Ross congratulated the group on winning the quiz.

“The team were simply awesome,” he said.

“Again a clear example where our school values are paying dividends – teamwork at its best.

“The pupils were a real credit to themselves, the team, their friends , their families and our school.

“It was fantastic to see them doing so well after all their hard work and perseverance.”

Mr Ross added: “Thanks to Mark Russell, our excellent librarian, who helped prepare the team and treated us all to a lovely tea.

“Thanks also to Miss McNamee and Mr Maginnis who, along with me, accompanied the team to the competition. Well done indeed.”

The quiz was held at Auchmuty High School, with the team from Levenmouth facing off against pupils from Glenrothes High School, Auchmuty High School, Waid Academy and Glenwood High School.