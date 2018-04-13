Life’s a drag for new St Andrews rector

The University of St Andrews’ new rector took part in the traditional ‘student drag’ ahead of his formal installation.

Srdja Popovic was joined by students on Wednesday for a day-long tour of student halls and local hostelries in a day of celebration which included a procession through the town.

Mr Popovic was appointed rector in November 2017 on an initial three-year term.

He is the founder and executive director of the Center for Applied Nonviolent Actions and Strategies (CANVAS) – a non-profit organisation based in Belgrade that aims to teach the use of nonviolence to make a change.

Mr Popovic said: “I am proud and honoured to serve as a Rector – a voice and empowerment of students of St Andrews.

“I am ready to commit my term to listening to the students and turning their initiatives into concrete action.

“The position of the rector belongs to the students, and it will be my goal to empower students to use it in their best interest!”

Srdja follows in the footsteps of a long list of illustrious former Rectors, including authors J M Barrie and Rudyard Kipling, Monty Python founding member John Cleese and Catherine Stihler MEP.

As well as being the president of the student court, the rector also plays an informal, pastoral role for students of the university.

The official installation of the new rector will be taking place today (Friday).