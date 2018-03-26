List recognises international outlook of St Andrews University

The University of St Andrews is ranked as one of the most outward-looking institutions in a prestigious table of international universities.

St Andrews is ranked 21st in the Times Higher Education’s Most International Universities in the World 2018.

The list of institutions was determined by considering each institution’s proportion of international staff, international students, and research papers published with at least one co-author from another country.

The University of St Andrews is an international community with 45 per cent of its academics coming from overseas.

Some 3000 entrant students representing more than 130 different nationalities.

Research suggests that diverse communities of students improve the teaching and learning experience, while opportunities for students to spend time abroad better prepare them to become global citizens.

Professor Sally Mapstone, principal, said: “At St Andrews we pride ourselves on being a truly international and diverse community through our global collaborations and our multicultural spirit.

“Our strong international outlook is particularly important at this time when we are negotiating a new relationship with our European neighbours.”

Professor Mapstone added: “The benefits of our international community enrich our university environment and ensure that our graduates make their way in the world as some of our brightest global citizens.”