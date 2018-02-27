Man arrested after incident at Fife school

Police were called to an incident involving a member of the public at a Fife school this afternoon, after reports of an assault on school grounds.

A man was later arrested as a result.

Police confirmed that officers attended Glenrothes High School at 1.05pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to a school in Glenrothes on Tuesday, February 27 following reports of an assault.

“The incident happened in the Napier Road area at around 1pm. No-one was injured as a result.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

Gordon Wardrope, Fife Council education officer said: “Police were called to Glenrothes High today following an isolated incident involving a member of the public and some senior pupils of the school.

“The parents of the pupils involved are aware of the situation.

“There is an ongoing police investigation, so we can’t comment further at this time.

“However, other parents can be assured that there’s no cause for concern.”