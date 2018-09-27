Methil primary launches new project for parents

A new project aimed at helping local parents gain new skills has been launched at a Methil primary school.

The course, run at Aberhill PS, requires parents to complete 30 hours of voluntary work at the school, at the end of which they receive an Adult Achievement Award.

The project was launched in April and already three parents have gained the award.

Since completing the project, two have started studying at Fife College, while the other has taken up full-time employment with Fife Council.

The project is flexible – parents can take as long as they need to complete the 30 hours, and it is up to them what department they work in.

This can range from helping out the janitorial staff, to supporting the administration team, to even working in the classroom.

The project is the brainchild of teacher Mark Pitblado, who was inspired after reading about similar initiatives run at schools in England and the US.

“I want them to see the school not just as a learning centre,” he explained. “It’s also a business. It’s not just teaching. There are other occupations and skills needed to run the school.”

Mark says other schools in the cluster are now looking at running similar initiatives.

“It’s a wee ray of hope in the community,” he said. There is something out there to help people achieve what they want to achieve. We aren’t just here for their children – we are here for them as well.”

If you are interested in joining contact Aberhill Primary School.