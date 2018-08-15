Mission to Mars for Leven school pupil

A Leven teenager is reaching for the stars after taking part in a space school programme in the United States.

Harris Anderson (17), an S6 pupil at Levenmouth Academy, was just one of two pupils from across Scotland selected to visit the United Space School in Houston, Texas.

The unique educational experience brings together children from across the world and gives them one challenge – plan a manned mission to Mars.

The pupils are split into five teams, taking part in various activities and given training, all looking to complete different parts of the project.

During the 17-day programme, Harris worked on the maroon team, which focused on landing and taking off from Mars.

“It was really fun,” he told the Mail. “You were working with people from all over the world.”

As well as getting the educational experience, Harris also got to live life in the Lone Star State..

“We stayed with a host for a while,” he explained, “and we got to experience the American life and learn about Texas.

“I’ve travelled to America before but only as a tourist. It’s different living there.

“I like Texas – I like meat and they’re quite big meat-eaters.”

Harris also got to visit a gun range, a baseball game and go shopping.

However, all of this was only possible because of his fundraising efforts.

Harris managed to raise £1500 after seeking the help of companies in the area, and receiving an award from Pfaudler Balfour in Leven.

Harris, who has just started in S6, has also been celebrating his exam results, after receiving five ‘A’ grades.

He plans on going to university to study chemical engineering after this year.

And while he says moving to Texas in the future is “always a possibility” he plans on remaining in Fife for the near future.