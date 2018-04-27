MSP hosts pupil advice surgery

Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth has hosted pupil advice surgeries at local schools as part of the Year of Young People.

Ms Gilruth attended Glenrothes and Glenwood high schools, taking time to listen to the students.

Ahead of the visit, she said: “I think it’s really important that all politicians, irrespective of political party, take the time to listen to and represent the views of young people – who are the future of our country.

“2018 is also the Year of Young People; I don’t think we can celebrate that without listening to your concerns and hopes for the future.

“I will be visiting every secondary school in my constituency to find out what issues our young people feel passionately about, what they think could be done to improve Glenrothes and what I can do to assist them as the town’s MSP.”

The MSP also launched her mentoring programme with pupils, as she seeks to support a young woman in the area.

The scheme, that was first announced on International Women’s Day 2018, will see the successful candidate receive dedicated mentoring over a one-year period as part of the MSP’s commitment to help create female leaders of the future. The programme is open to young women aged 16 to 24 with applications closing on June 15. Those interested are encouraged to visit Jenny’s Facebook page for more information and to pick up an application form.