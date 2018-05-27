Mural created by Fife pupils is going on tour

A mural created by children from four local primary schools is to go back on tour this month.

The Fairer Fife Mural, created by children from Balcurvie, Denbeath, East Wemyss and Kennoway primary schools, is making its way to the north of Fife this May.

With colourful, eye-catching drawings, the mural shows the views of over 150 children on how they see their local communities and what could be better.

After being unveiled a few years back, the mural went on a tour around Fife’s schools. Since September the mural has been on show in Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, sparking discussion about how we can all work together towards a fairer Fife.

Now it’s time for the mural to move on once again, this time to St Andrews Hospital, thanks to the Community Payback team.

Community Payback gives a chance for offenders to give back to their local communities while providing them with the skills and experiences to move on from their offending behaviours.

The team at St Andrews Hospital are delighted to host the mural. Helen Melvin, PPP operational contract manager, said: “We’re delighted to have the mural in the hospital over the next few weeks. It’s a visually inspiring, thought-provoking piece and something that should really invoke debate about the fairness of our communities.”

The mural will be at St Andrews Hospital until May 28 when it will continue its tour through to Bankhead Depot in Glenrothes.