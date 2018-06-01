New clothing grants for Fifers

News that eligible families in Fife will benefit from a new £100 national minimum school clothing grant in Scotland has been welcomed.

The move is a result of a partnership between Scotland’s local authorities and the Scottish Government.

Ms Annabelle Ewing MSP said: “This is great news for hard-pressed families in Fife and means that for the first time all eligible families, regardless of their local authority area, will have access to the same minimum level of financial support for school clothing. Eligibility will be determined at a local level with 50 per cent being met by additional Scottish Government funding and 50 per cent by the local authority. Fife Council will receive an additional £456,000 from the Scottish Government to make this possible. This is a great move which will help relieve pressure on families.”