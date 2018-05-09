New ‘walking bus’ set up for Fife primary pupils

A Leven primary school has set up a new ‘walking bus’ scheme to cut the amount of traffic during opening and closing hours.

Children can now be dropped off at Aldi, where they will be met by parent volunteers, who will then guide them to Mountfleurie Primary School.

Laura Burel, headteacher, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer our walking bus to our children and families.

“It allows parents to drop their children off at Aldi and then safely walk to school with our parent volunteers.

“It means that once it is well established there will be less traffic around the school at peak times, making it safer for all our children.

“We would encourage as many parents to take advantage of this great initiative.”

The scheme has been set up with the help of local councillor Colin Davidson.

He told the Mail: “I fully support the effort the staff, parent volunteers and Aldi are putting into making it a success.

“Not only will it encourage pupils to adopt a healthy life style it will improve safety in and around the school that has been compromised by a small minority of parents who ignore safety markings, park indiscriminately and on occasion abuse staff.

“I’d urge all parents who currently drive their kids to school to embrace this new initiative.”