Newburgh Primary School - ‘could do better’

A recent report announced by education inspectors for Newburgh Primary and Nursery has revealed areas of weakness in management.

The headteacher, together with all staff, were advised they should strengthen the leadership of change across the nursery class and school. In doing this, they should plan more effectively their priorities for improvement and the steps required to achieve these.

In all other areas a satisfactory report was noted.

In particular, the school inspectors commended staff on strengths in the school’s work, including: Polite, happy and articulate children who are proud of their school, are keen to learn and who show respect and consideration for each other.

Staff across the nursery and the school who know their children and families well and provide a caring and respectful ethos.

The strong links with the parents and the local community to improve the outdoor environment and provide wider learning experiences for children. A particular example of the community partnership is the extensive fundraising activities they undertake for a range of charities, and, the wider experiences afforded to the oldest children which enable them to develop and apply a range of skills and achieve recognition of their successes at a number of national events.

Education Scotland will liaise with Fife Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve and will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within 12 months.