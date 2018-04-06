Organisation criticised for Madras comments

A local councillor has criticised an environmental charity over comments it has made about the new Madras College proposals.

St Andrews Environmental Protection Association Limited (STEPAL) issued a comment on the application last week, raising several issues about the location of the school.

STEPAL suggested that “the main building to the north east of the site would have been better”.

It claimed the new school would not be able to cope with an increase in the number of pupils coming from St Andrews West and possible other developments in the area. The comment also expressed concern about pupil pedestrian access, and said the location of the school should have taken into account its proximity to the A91.

Councillor Brian Thomson criticised the group for its comments, saying: “Given that STEPAL lists children and young people as a beneficiary of its activities, it is disappointing that yet again it has intervened in what can only be construed a negative and picky way with regard to the proposal for a new Madras College.

“It seems to me that STEPAL is still intent on fighting the battles of yesterday. Surely now is the time for an organisation like STEPAL to get behind the exciting plans for the new Madras College.”

In response, STEPAL directors said its submission stated “strong support in principle, and also of the design of the school building”.

They added that their strong approval of the project would not change even if their comments were not accepted.

Their statement concluded: “Like most good-spirited and community-minded people in the Madras College catchment we wish the endeavour every success and with minimum further delay.”