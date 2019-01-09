Plans for new Madras College given green light

Plans for a new Madras College at Langlands have been given the green light.

Councillors on the North East Fife Planning Committee gave the plans the go ahead after council planning officers recommended approval, subject to a number of conditions.

Detailed plans for the £40 million new school, which will bring both campuses under one roof, were lodged in February 2018.

Work has already start on the construction of the new road which will link the A91 to the site of the new school.

Fife Council hopes to complete construction of the 1450-capacity school during the 2020/21 academic year.

The news was welcomed by local MP Stephen Gethins.

He said: “Pupils, parents and the wider community have waited far too long for a new school.

“I hope now that planning consent has been given every effort will be made to have the school built as soon as possible.

“Many people including the campaign group Parent Voice have worked so hard to make sure the school is a reality and hopefully now all hurdles have been overcome and we can look forward to a new fit-for-purpose school benefitting pupils and staff and the community.”

St Andrews councillor, Brian Thomson, did not participate in the consideration of the planning application, as he had an interest in it through being involved in initiating discussions with the University of St Andrews regarding the Langlands site, which directly led to it being identified as Fife Council’s preferred site for the proposed new Madras College.

Commenting after the decision, Cllr Thomson said: “It’s great to see planning permission being granted for the new Madras College, and there will hopefully be no more obstacles to overcome in the efforts to deliver the desperately needed new school.

“The plans for the school look fantastic and, as well as providing a modern learning environment and opportunities for closer partnership working with the University of St Andrews, it will provide excellent sports and recreational facilities for community use – facilities that are significantly under-provided for in St Andrews at present.

“It’s now essential that works to build the school start as soon as the new access road is in a condition that will take construction traffic.

The report recently submitted by the Council’s Education Service to support the planning application indicated that reaching a decision today would allow a site start in mid-May, and given that the works to construct the access road and the roundabout on the A91 appear to be progressing well, I hope that is achievable.” Cllr Ann Verner also welcomed the decision.

“Congratulations must go to campaigners for all their hard work and commitment, the University for it’s involvement and also council officials for all their endeavours in bringing this to committee without further delay,” she said.