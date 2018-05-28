Plus points for Fife primary school after inspection

A Cupar primary school has been praised for its efforts in improving children’s experiences in numeracy and mathematics.

Developing a whole-school approach to these topics was identified by Education Scotland as a key strength during an inspection of Castlehill Primary.

The team identified strong leadership by the new headteacher, Lisa Gilroy, who had gained the confidence of children, staff, parents and partners.

She is said to have a clear vision and high aspirations for pupils, leads change well and has brought stability to the school community.

The school team demonstrated enthusiasm and readiness for change and responded well to guidance and professional learning. There was also teamwork, leadership and support for learning provided by support staff across the school and in the additional support classes.

Ms Gilroy said: “We were pleased that, as a school, we demonstrated the capacity for continued improvement.”

The school has been tasked to raise attainment, improve approaches to learning, teaching and assessment and ensure consistently high-quality experiences for all children across the school. Further development is required on ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion.

Fife Council’s acting education officer, Jackie Funnell, said: “We are currently working with the school on a plan of improvement.”