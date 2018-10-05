Pupils honour World War One generation

Pupils from Thornton Primary have been celebrating the designation of a local park as a Centenary Field as part of a UK-wide World War One commemoration programme.

Fife Council is honouring the memories of soldiers who fought and died in the conflict by earmaking Thornton Memorial Park as a Centenary Field, which will make sure it will remain available as a recreational space for the community in perpetuity. It is part of a scheme organised by Fields in Trust.

The protection was celebrated this week by pupils from Thornton primary school enjoying the park and saying ‘thank you’ to the World War One generation in an event organised by the Royal British Legion.

Thornton Memorial Park opened in September 1921 and features plaques listing 40 names of local men from the Black Watch (3rd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland) and King’s Own Scottish Borderers who fell during World War One.