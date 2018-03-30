Pupils’ LGBT group raise funds for World Aids Day

Balwearie High School’s LGBT group recently completed a week of fundraising for the Terrence Higgins Trust for World Aids Day.

They gave out red ribbons around the school, raising £100 for the charity.

Pupils then attended the Scottish Parliament World Aids Day Reception enabling them to meet other groups and bring back information to the group.

This week pupils have been doing a week of LGBT awareness assemblies throughout the school, the second time it has done this in its two year history. It is co-led by Cody McCormick and Kasha Cepok, S6 pupils. Kasha is also an elected LGBT member of the Scottish Youth Parliament.

Cody said: “Our fellow pupils have reacted well to the assemblies and we’ve also recently successfully campaigned for a gender neutral toilet in the school. We’ve also introduced an equalities partnership with teachers and pupils to create a long term plan for LGBT awareness and change within the school. Some teachers recently attended a course which teaches staff to recognise and tackle homophobia and transphobia in schools.”