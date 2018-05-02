Pupils’ pop-ups raise funds for charity

Retail students at Auchmuty High School have raised hundreds of pounds for charity, after setting up their own pop-up businesses.

The school is the only one in Scotland running the full National 5 Retail course.

As part of the course, the 28 students were tasked with running their own retail event. However, business education teacher Lorraine McMillan put a twist on the challenge, instead splitting the class into groups and getting them to run their own pop-up businesses.

The students, with the support of some local businesses, met the challenge, creating businesses selling everything from milkshakes to cupcakes.

Ms McMillan said: “We were looking to offer some new courses. It was nice to get another National 5 in – something a bit more fun.

“There’s no exam either, so no exam pressure.

“I think a lot of them studied business, but it was nice to look at retail specifically.

“Some work in retail or will move to work in retail.

“We looked at e-commerce, business legislation, so there’s lots of business elements. It gives them a lot of transferable skills.”

Through the project, the pupils raised £250, which was last week donated to their charity of choice, the Scottish SPCA.

Justine Noon, animal rescue and education officer at the SSPCA, thanked the school and the students. She added: “It will help lots of animals. We get around a quarter of million calls a year and that money will go towards taking care of those animals.”