Pupils will benefit at Levenmouth Academy

Improvements in education for primary pupils in Levenmouth are helping to close the attainment gap between richer and poorer areas.

David Alexander – Fife Council co-leader and councillor for Leven, Kennoway and Largo – says excellent progress is being made despite financial constraints and changes to the education system.

And he believes primary pupils will benefit further when they move up to the new Levenmouth Academy.

Concern has been raised about the high exclusion rates and unauthorised absences at the area’s secondary school.

However, on the positive side, some numeracy and literacy attainment levels have risen since the merger of Kirland and Buckhaven high schools.

Cllr Alexander praised the work of the council’s award-winning pedagogy team, which goes into schools serving the most disadvantaged communities to provide support.

He added: “Statistics for Levenmouth primary schools show that for P1, 4, and 7, the success rates for numeracy, reading, writing, and listening and talking equalled the success rates enjoyed by the cluster of primaries serving Waid Academy.

“The pupils will progress on to Levenmouth Academy where they will receive further added value.

“As a newly-combined school there is a lack of historical data, but the evidence from similar schools is showing a marked reduction in the attainment gap between richer and poorer areas.”

He pointed out that the primary schools benefit from the ‘Pupil Equity Fund’ and Levenmouth Academy will receive an additional £302,000 per year for the next four years to reduce the attainment gap further.

Cllr Alexander said: “If our primary school performances can be maintained there will not be a gap within the next few years.”