Respect as Kirkcaldy school scoops silver award

Kirkcaldy High School has been awarded the silver level of UNICEF’S Rights Respecting Schools Award.

This is a prestigious award and KHS is one of only three secondary schools in Fife to have achieved this standard.

The accolade was presented by UNICEF in recognition of the school’s ability to demonstrate its commitment to educating young people on the rights they have which are set out in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and ensuring that they obtain these rights within the school.

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, attended a ceremony at the school recently and presented the certificate and banner to the school’s Rights Respecting Group.

He praised their commitment to being involved in the life of the school and emphasised the place of human rights in ensuring a fair and happy country.

He said: “I was honoured to be able to present the school with this award. Kirkcaldy High is the first high school in my constituency to receive this accolade. To achieve this is fantastic, especially in the year of celebrating young people. The pupils involved have to be congratulated for all their hard work and the teachers for helping them to achieve this award. They should be proud of themselves.

“This award is testament to the commitment of the pupils, staff and parents at Kirkcaldy High School.”

Rector Derek Allan said that a modern, healthy democracy depended on having young people ready to be part of society and said that the school’s rights education will continue as it works towards the coveted gold award.

He said: “For ten years now we have been based on the values of: Respect for Self, Respect for Others and Respect for Learning ... it’s the basis of everything we do”, he added.