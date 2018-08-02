Scholarship awards for Fife College students

Four Fife College students with an entrepreneurial flair have been awarded scholarships to help them progress in their studies, thanks to the generosity of former Fife College staff.

​The talented students were awarded their scholarships through the Adam Smith Foundation which is a charity trust supported by Fife College.

The students received scholarships ranging from £50 to £250 at a special presentation held at the College’s St Brycedale Campus recently.

Pictured are: Kellyann Shearer, Kinga Dolaczynska, Bob Cunningham, Dylan Harper and William Morrison.

Bob Cunningham, Chair of The Fife College Association and former Head of Division at the College before retiring in 1996, was welcomed to the College where he presented certificates and awards to the students; Kellyann Shearer (33) from Kirkcaldy, William Morrison (19) from Methil, Dylan Harper (22) from Ballingry and Kinga Dolaczynska (30) from Leven.

The Fife College Association is a group of former staff members who have a keen interest in supporting students and who are strong believers in the benefits of education.

The Association members meet regularly throughout the year and hold fundraising events and dinners to support different charities – including donating their proceeds to the Adam Smith Foundation, a charity trust which is part of and supported by Fife College and awards scholarships to students.