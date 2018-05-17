Scholarship success for Fife college students

Four Fife College students have been given a boost to their career prospects, after being awarded prestigious scholarships sponsored by Shell UK.

A special presentation event was held at the college’s Stenton campus in Glenrothes where the students were welcomed by Gaynor Jamieson, Trust Fundraiser for the Adam Smith Foundation, which looks after the college’s scholarship programme.

Chantelle Murison (18), Morgan McGrory (18), Christopher Cunningham (32) and Dean Watson (19) were presented with certificates by Chris Cunningham, Maintenance Co-ordinator at Shell’s Fife NGL plant at Mossmoran.

Chris was delighted to attend the event to find out more about the award winning students and answer their questions about Shell and the oil and gas industry.

John Paterson, trustee and chairman of the Adam Smith Foundation was also delighted to attend along with lecturer Liam Coakley who was proud to see his students recognised for their achievements.

Chris said: “On behalf of Shell I am delighted to present these scholarship awards. The recipients are all extremely deserving and it was great to meet them in person, find out more about their future ambitions and recognise their achievements.”

The four students, who are studying either year one or two HND Petroleum Engineering at the college’s Stenton campus, have shown great academic ability alongside commitment to their studies with the aim of progressing in the oil and gas industry.

Awards of £1000, £500 and £250 were made to the students thanks to funding generously donated by Shell to this annual scholarship which was first created by the company nine years ago.

The students were delighted to be shortlisted and to receive the award from Shell which they will use to help pay for further study and training courses required for the oil and gas sector.