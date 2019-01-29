School inspection results put Fife above national average

Schools across Fife have been given positive results after inspections last year.

Councillors were told that 98 per cent were graded as being “satisfactory or better” – well above the national average of 91 per cent.

More than half were declared as “very good” compared to just 19 per cent nationally.

Councillors at the education and children’s committee heard that the school inspection model would change next year and they expect there to be an increase in the number taking place.

The new “short” inspections will take place over just two days instead of the usual five.

Councillor Fay Sinclair, convener of the committee, congratulated the schools involved saying: “It comes as no surprise that Fife’s schools are doing better than average. We know we have really great schools with devoted staff who go above and beyond to deliver some really outstanding learning and teaching.

“That work in our schools is backed up by an education service which has a clear focus on improvement and providing the very best that learning and teaching has to offer.”