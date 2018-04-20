School launches campaign to tackle speeding drivers

Children at a north east Fife primary school have created posters in a bid to curb speeding outside their school.

Youngsters at Dunbog PS all designed posters which could displayed on the A913, a major road which passes outside the school’s front gate.

The road is 60mph but is reduced to 20mph during lunch times and when the children and entering and leaving school in the mornings and afternoons.

However, the children, their parents, staff and police are concerned that not all drivers are slowing when passing the school, prompting this new campaign.

Elizabeth Thomson, the school’s headteacher, said: “There are still a lot of drivers who are speeding past the school.

“I think there’s a mix of reasons for the speeding. Because they are used to driving at 60mph, perhaps they are not slowing down quickly enough. Perhaps they are choosing to ignore it.

“This has given the children an opportunity to make a difference to their local community and send a clear message to drivers to slow down.”

The school has worked with local police and Newburgh Graphics, which has donated two banners, with the project.

Ms Thomson urged drivers: “Just be aware that we are a primary school and we want to keep our children safe.

“Please slow down when you are driving past.”

On Wednesday, PC Philip Parker, community constable, announced two winners and two runners-up during a visit to the school.

The banners will now be placed at either end of the street, urging drivers to slow down.

“We thought we would make a banner but give ownership to the kids, so the motorists see what the kids are saying and respond to it,” PC Parker said.

“We want to encourage drivers to slow down when the school is open.”