Fife Council is set to make a decision on Sunday if schools across the region will open on Monday.

The local authority made a statement on its Twitter feed to let people know that janitors will be checking heating in school buildings over the weekend.

The statement said: “We’ll monitor travel conditions, which will stay difficult. It will be Sun pm earliest before we can decide if schools re-open Monday. We know you need to know, we’ll update asap! Thanks for your patience and understanding.”