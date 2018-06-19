‘Secretaries’ petition handed in to council

A petition to ‘save our school secretaries’, which has been signed by hundreds of people, has been presented to Fife Council.

Just short of 900 people signed the petition, which was created in reaction to Fife Council’s proposal to restructure front-line support at schools across the region.

Fife Council is currently reviewing administrative support at all its schools.

The current proposal includes a minimum of 30 hours support in each school, and feedback is being sought on staffing model options.

The petition was created after concerns were expressed about the proposals, and was handed in to the local authority by MSP Willie Rennie, who was joined by parents and school children.

Mr Rennie said: “It’s clear that parents and children don’t want to see these vital members of school staff go.

“That’s why hundreds of people have signed the petition to call on the council to rethink this decision.

“We wanted to make a big push today to plea to the councillors responsible to listen to us and reverse these cuts.

“Our rural primary schools and nurseries will only be the poorer for it otherwise.”