Silver-tongued Kirkcaldy pupils are talk of the town

Two pupils from Kirkcaldy High School have proved they have the gift of the gab by winning a prestigious debating competition – for the second year.

And it’s the third year in succession that the school is the Fife winner of the Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Public Speaking Competition!

In a very closely fought final, held in the school on March 7, KHS beat teams from Inverkeithing, Auchmuty and Dunfermline High Schools to be crowned 2018 Champions.

The Kirkcaldy team of Morgan Faulds and Cara Hayes (both S3) was praised by the judges for the clarity and structure of their argument, their delivery, excellent presentation and their teamwork.

The panel, which was led by Mhairi Morrison, assistant procurator fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, with Sheriff James Williamson from Kirkcaldy and Dewar Spence Levenmouth solicitor, was also impressed by the way the girls engaged with their audience. Morgan and Cara retain the title which they won in 2017.

The theme of the evening was the extent to which “banter” is just an excuse for bullying. In the previous round, the impact of the fashion industry on young people had been discussed.

Derek Allan, rector of Kirkcaldy High School, said: “I am exceptionally proud of the girls. They are a credit to the school and their families.”

He praised their straight talking approach, their ability to speak without notes and their appropriate use of humour.

The pair will now represent Fife schools in the Sheriffdom final (Central, Tayside and Fife), to be held at Perth Sheriff Court on March 28.