Six ways to help your child study

Learning to study is as much of an art as the subject matter itself – so how can you help your child achieve their best?

Give them room

Not just in a figurative sense, but literally, give them space to spread out. This might mean that you have to sacrifice the family dining table for a few hours each night, but allow them room to have their books, pads and pencils around them. Maybe treat them to some new stationery too – a new notepad or some highlighters can be a real boost when you're studying hard.

Make a noise

Exams might take place in near silence, but there’s plenty of evidence that studying with familiar or comforting background noise can pay off. So having a radio quietly playing in the background could really help, but avoid anything which encourages procrastination – constantly skipping through videos on YouTube or tinkering with a playlist is a definite no-no.

Set a timetable

It’s unrealistic to expect anyone to study all the time, and devoting a huge amount of time to one subject could cause information overload. It’s worth planning out a weekly schedule in manageable chunks, being sure to calendar some fun time. Kids need a work life balance too. If they're revising for exams, an hour at a time is usually enough - encourage them to take a break,have a healthy snack, maybe go for a walk, get some fresh air.

Prepare well in advance

Encourage your teen to bookmark pages, add post-it notes and aide memoires throughout the normal school year. This is a handy way of quickly revisiting the parts that need most revision.

Index cards can also be a useful study tool - your child can write key points on them and you can also use them test their knowledge.

Offer to help

This doesn’t work for everyone, but offering to go over work together, being their sounding board as they reason topics or reviewing past papers with them can help. You could also offer to time practice exams for them to help them get to grips with the time constraints on the day itself.

Study clubs

Most teachers run lunchtime or after-school study sessions in the lead-up to exam time. If your child hits a low energy slump in the evening, this could be the perfect study time for them. If you don't feel you know enough to help them with a particular subject, perhaps there is another relative or family friend who could - or you could ask their school about tutoring.

Feed their learning

Good nutrition and hydration is vital for good learning. Feeding them a variety of tempting, healthy meals will boost their brainpower, while keeping them well hydrated is also vital for optimum brain functioning.