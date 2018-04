Kennoway Primary and Community School has been gifted top soil by Leven’s Andrew Cook Group, which will allow pupils to grow their own potatoes and also help the children in the nursery create vegetable patches.

The school was very grateful to the company’s Zander Cook for providing the soil and also delivering it free of charge.

The youngsters are now hoping for a bumper crop of potatoes, later in the year. Some of the pupils are pictured giving a thumbs-up to Zander.