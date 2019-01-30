Spaces left for Fife College courses starting in February

From computer gaming and animation to professional cookery, engineering, healthcare and barbering, there are courses available in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Levenmouth, Rosyth, and Dunfermline

For many people, the start of a new year can often mean a fresh start and taking that first step towards a positive change you have been thinking about.

If you’ve not taken that first step yet, it’s not too late. Fife College has a wide range of courses beginning in February. This means you could apply today and start straight away.

From engineering and computer games to care and professional cookery courses – there is something for everyone.

The college’s February courses are perfect for school leavers, people changing careers, or those looking to make a fresh start and gain some qualifications. You can choose from full-time or part-time, so you can fit your studies around your other commitments.

Dorothée Leslie, Vice Principal at Fife College said: “Some courses are short, just 18 weeks, which makes them the ideal stepping stone on to a full-time course starting in September.

“Many of the courses on offer are perfect for those who are just starting out in a new career or returning to education after a few years away.

“Fife College is a vibrant, fun and creative place to study – the perfect place to continue along your path to a new and exciting career.”

Courses available in February include:

Certificate: Access to Business, Hospitality and Tourism (part-time)

Available at the Kirkcaldy and Levenmouth campuses.

Certificate: Computing with Digital Media (full-time course, Feb – June 2019).

Available at the Kirkcaldy campus.

Intermediate Certificate: Creative Industries: Access to Computer Games, Web Development and Animation (full-time)

Available at the Glenrothes and Dunfermline campuses.

Intermediate Certificate: Engineering Pre-Apprenticeship (full-time course)

Available at the Rosyth and Glenrothes campuses.

HNC: Care and Administrative Practice SCQF Level 7 (part-time)

Available at the Kirkcaldy campus.

SVQ: Professional Cookery (full-time course, Feb – June 2019)

Available at the Dunfermline and Levenmouth campuses.

Courses are also available in Men in Childcare, Social Services, Payroll, Step In, Preparation for the Armed Forces, Nursing and Care Work, Barbering, and Intimate Waxing.

Getting prepared for your next step

Whether you are thinking about further study at college, securing a university place longer term or heading into employment, Fife College provides the support, facilities and expertise to make sure that you’re ready to take your next step.

Dorothée added: “Developing the right skills for your future career is essential. The college works closely with industries and employers to make sure that its courses continue to deliver the theoretical knowledge and practical, vocational skills to prepare you better for employment.

“College can also provide the perfect bridge to university. It means you can enter at a level that you’re comfortable with and take one step at a time along clear progression paths.”

You can find a full list of courses starting in February on the Fife College website.