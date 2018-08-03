St Andrews is top for best student experience

The University of St Andrews is the best in the UK for student experience, according to the National Student Survey 2018.

This is the 10th time the university has finished at the top of the rankings in the past 12 years.

Around 94 per cent of St Andrews final year students surveyed gave the university top marks for the quality of the learning and teaching experience.

The survey reflects student responses to core questions relating to academic support, learning resources, teaching, management, assessment, personal development and satisfaction.

Principal Professor Sally Mapstone said: “This is a terrific result and a tribute to the commitment of academic and professional staff across the University of St Andrews who provide an outstanding environment and experience for our students.

“These results demonstrate that those students joining our academic family in 2018 have made the right choice in calling St Andrews home.”

The university was congratulated by local MP Stephen Gethins, who said: “This announcement is credit to their efforts and a reflection of all the good work that goes on to make sure students have the best possible experience in St Andrews.”