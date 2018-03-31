Students ‘making a difference’ to Glenrothes

Peter Grant MP recently met with 11 pupils from Glenwood High School to hear about their experiences volunteering within the school and the local community.

It follows National Student Volunteering Week, which was held last month, during which the Glenrothes and Central Fife MP contacted local high schools to find out how young people in education benefitted from volunteering.

Yvonne Logan, depute head teacher at Glenwood, got in touch and invited Mr Grant to meet with some of the young people from the school making a difference to the town by volunteering at scout groups, care homes, foodbanks and sports clubs in Glenrothes.

Mr Grant said: “I really enjoyed the opportunity to meet the pupils at Glenwood High School to hear first hand about their experiences volunteering and what their ambitions are for the future.

“Students volunteering in their community to help charities, local groups and good causes is something to be commended because of the positive difference they are making in the lives of others. It also improves a student’s chances of future employment and contributes to their wellbeing, knowing they are making a positive impact in their local community.”

Ms Logan added: “Glenwood High School are very proud of our young people and the positive impact their volunteering roles have on people both within their school and local community.

“The pupils are developing excellent skills which will be invaluable to them in their learning, life and work.

“It was our pleasure to host Peter Grant MP today at Glenwood to recognise the hard work and commitment of our pupils within their volunteering role. This was a positive experience for all involved.”