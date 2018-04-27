Students recognised for ‘giving back’

The recent Give Back Awards ceremony was an opportunity to recognise St Andrews University students who have gone above and beyond in their volunteering, fundraising, or charitable efforts over the last academic year.

A total of 35 students were honoured on the night, with congratulations offered by the Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman (front right), among others.

The event was organised by Jessica Whiteley, vice-vonvener of the Students’ Association Charities Campaign and co-hosted by Student Services.