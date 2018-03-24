Success for Fife pupils at Rotary quiz events

Primary pupils from across Fife have been celebrating success at the most recent Rotary quiz events.

Events were held by both Leven Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Anstruther and East Neuk.

Kennoway came second after a tie breaker round

Kirkton of Largo Primary School provided the winning team after a thrilling tie break at the Leven event, held in Levenmouth Academy.

After the ten rounds had been completed, both Kirkton of Largo and Kennoway were tied with 96 points each.

Following a set of tie break questions, Kirkton of Largo won by one point.

This is only the second time since the quiz was started in 1989 that such a tie has occurred.

Balcurvie were named third place winners

Third place went to Balcurvie Primary with 93 points.

A total of 10 teams competed.

Leven Rotary’s president Julie Brownlie presented the winning team with the centenary trophy and shields to the individual team members.

Kirkton of Largo will now go on to the area final competing against other winning teams from other parts of Fife and Kinross.

Anstruther Primary School, winners of the Rotary Club of Anstruther and East Neuk of Fife Primary School Quiz.

And along the coast, Anstruther Primary School was the venue for the Rotary Club of Anstruther and East Neuk of Fife quiz for primary seven pupils.

Seven local primaries took part, with a large audience of supportive parents.

At the end of round four, three teams were tied for the lead, but by round six Anstruther had moved to a two-point lead over their nearest rivals.

They continued to build on this lead, and finally emerged as worthy champions.

Derek Mathie, president of Anstruther Rotary Club, presented the trophy to the winning team, which they will hold for a year.

Anstruther primary will now go on to the Rotary area final to be held in Dundee on May 23.