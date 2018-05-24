Thornton pupils ‘Gleeful’ after coming top in Fife choir competition

Pupils from Thornton Primary School were crowned Fife Glee Choir Champions at a packed Alhambra Theatre In Dunfermline.

The trophies were presented by local MSP David Torrance.

Eight schools performed having qualified via four heats.

Twenty-four Fife schools in total entered.

The eight finalists were Commercial Primary (Dunfermline), Canongate Primary (St Andrews), St Marie’s RC (Kirkcaldy), St Margaret’s (Dunfermline), St Monans Primary, Tulliallan Primary and Crail Primary.

First runners-up were Crail and second runners-up were Canongate.

The Thornton children now go forward to the national final on June 10 at Perth Concert Hall where they will join six other regional winners to compete for the national title. Over 130 schools from Aberdeenshire, the Borders, Dundee&Angus, Edinburgh, Forth Valley Fife and Perth and Kinross have taken part this year.

Approximately 4000 youngsters have performed in what is believed to be the biggest school music initiative of its kind in Scotland.

Pictured above are the Thornton pupils with their trophy.