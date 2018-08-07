Thousands of Fife youngsters set for Exam D-Day

It’s Exam D-Day for Fife’s school pupils.

Thousands of youngsters will find out this morning how they fared in their exams.

Pupils in fourth, fifth and sixth year will discover if all that hard work spent revising has paid off – and some brave youngsters will even be opening their envelopes in front of the media!

Across Exam D-Day we will have updates on how Fife’s pupils have performed, as well as getting reaction from youngsters and the people in charge of education in the region.

We will be live at two high schools - Kirkcaldy and Viewforth – so check out our Facebook pages.

And we want to share YOUR photos, so send us them via Facebook!

We will also have tips on what to do next if things haven’t gone as hoped and news on what next steps you need to take.