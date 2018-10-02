THREE sets of twins start at Kirkcaldy school

Teachers at Fair Isle Primary School were very surprised to see not one, not two but THREE sets of twins starting in P1 at the school this year.

But luckily for them only one pair are sisters who could be confused with each other.

The twins are: Callie and Casey McDonell who are still 4, turning 5 in January, Mark and Anna Wood (5) and Sophie and Jaiden Wright who are 5 in December.

And all three sets of twins feature in this week’s Fife Free Press’ P1 supplement which is out on Thursday, and which no proud parent will want to miss!

The P1 school photos for schools in north-east Fife will be featured in the Fife Herald and St Andrews Citizen on Friday, October 5.

And, after the school holidays, you will see the P1 photos in the Glenrothes Gazette and East Fife Mail on Wednesday, October 24.