Toddler Gaelic teaching group set up in Fife

A group has be launched to get children in a Fife town speaking Gaelic before they reach three years old.

The Glenrothes Gaelic Parent & Child TIP group will cater for parents of children between 0-3 years old.

The project has been set up by the Moray Language Centre, which has been running similar projects for almost 20 years.

The centre has organised various manuals, courses and more over the years, to teach children how to speak Gaelic at a young age.

If you would be interested in taking part in such a project, contact Finlay at the Moray Language Centre by emailing finlaymlc@btinternet.com.