University fundraising reaches £100 million

A major fundraising campaign launched by the University of St Andrews to mark its 600th anniversary has passed the £100 million mark.

The campaign was launched in 2011 by former student Prince William, and so far more than 14,000 graduates, students, staff and supporters have dug deep to help the university reach its target.

A focus of the campaign was to raise funds for new scholarships and bursaries.

More than £27 million was raised for scholarships and student support alone, while new student facilities including a redeveloped sports centre, refurbished students’ union, a new music centre and a postgraduate research library have all been made possible by campaign funds.

Donations ranged from pocket money pledges from children to individual gifts of over £5 million.

Student Geordie Stewart famously took a university banner to the top of Everest to help publicise the international fundraising effort, and in 2014 the university literally stopped the traffic in New York with a gala dinner. Honorary graduate Sir Sean Connery chipped in by narrating and backing a major documentary film about the university, Ever to Excel, directed by graduate Murray Grigor.

St Andrews principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Sally Mapstone, said: “The 600th anniversary campaign has been a remarkable team effort on the part of our staff and so many of our alumni and friends. It has brought the St Andrews family across the world closer together than ever before.”