University named best in Scotland

The University of St Andrews has again been named the best in Scotland, according to a new higher education league table published this week.

The Guardian University Guide 2019 also ranked St Andrews as the third best in the UK – the only Scottish university in the top 20.

The university finished behind first-place Cambridge and second-place Oxford.

St Andrews was ranked first in the UK for student satisfaction with their courses and with teaching.

Principal Professor Sally Mapstone said: “We have not only maintained third place next to Oxford and Cambridge, we have consolidated that position and are the leading university in Scotland, beyond Glasgow and Edinburgh at 24th and 28th respectively.

“The Guardian itself notes: ‘For the first time in five years, the gap between Oxford, in second place, and St Andrews, in third, has narrowed, with a difference of only 0.2 per cent points.’

“This is a much-deserved endorsement of the commitment of all who teach, work and study here. It would not be possible without a considerable team effort across our schools and professional service units.”