University of St Andrews shortlisted for LGBT+ award

The University of St Andrews has been shortlisted for an award which recognises the contributions of public sector organisations in championing the inclusion and rights of LGBT+ employees and those in the wider community.

The university is one of ten organisations shortlisted for the PinkNews Public Sector Equality Award 2018.

This year marks the sixth year of the PinkNews Awards as well as 30 years since the passing of Section 28.

Principal Professor Sally Mapstone said: “The University of St Andrews aspires to be a leading light in equality and diversity. To be shortlisted for the PinkNews Public Sector Equality Award is a wonderful endorsement of the progress we have been making.

“We work hard as a community to develop an inclusive culture that values all staff and students, promotes respect, courtesy and friendliness, and eliminates gender bias.

“We are the only Scottish university to have achieved LGBT+ charter recognition, and we have developed Diverse St Andrews as a central theme in our new University strategy. We believe that St Andrews is a place where people should be able to fulfil their potential to the maximum, encouraged and supported by the institution, whatever they do and whoever they are.”

Benjamin Cohen, CEO of PinkNews, commented: “We were very impressed with the University of St Andrews’ nomination for this year’s PinkNews Awards and were glad to shortlist them alongside some fantastic Public Sector organisations.

“The PinkNews Awards aims to celebrate the great progress made by individuals and organisations to progress LGBT+ rights, and we wish all nominees the best of luck on the night.”

The annual PinkNews Awards is one of the UK’s most significant LGBT+ events.

The University is shortlisted alongside the House of Commons, Royal Navy and Royal Marines and Transport for London (TfL).

The winner will be announced at the PinkNews Awards on Wednesday, October 17.