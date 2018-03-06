UPDATE: Fife School Transport Information

Bell Baster High School in Cupar is one of the affected high schools.
Bell Baster High School in Cupar is one of the affected high schools.

Almost all school buses in Fife are now running as normal with only a few disruptions.

Fife Council has issued a statement on school transport information for tomorrow (Wednesday) where it reports there are 12 services with changes to the route and/or pick up points to enable safe passage.

The affected primary schools are: Anstruther; Balmerino Primary in Newport on Tay; Commercial Primary in Dunfermline, Crossgates and St Margarets Primary in Dunfermline.

The affected high schools are: Bell Baxter in Cupar, Glenwood in Glenrothes, and Lochgelly.

If your family uses a bus to one of these schools, please go to www.fifedirect.org.uk/schooltransport for more information on the changes.