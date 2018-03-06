UPDATE: Fife School Transport Information

Almost all school buses in Fife are now running as normal with only a few disruptions.

Fife Council has issued a statement on school transport information for tomorrow (Wednesday) where it reports there are 12 services with changes to the route and/or pick up points to enable safe passage.

The affected primary schools are: Anstruther; Balmerino Primary in Newport on Tay; Commercial Primary in Dunfermline, Crossgates and St Margarets Primary in Dunfermline.

The affected high schools are: Bell Baxter in Cupar, Glenwood in Glenrothes, and Lochgelly.

If your family uses a bus to one of these schools, please go to www.fifedirect.org.uk/schooltransport for more information on the changes.