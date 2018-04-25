Video: Musical kids perform at launch of new education scheme

Children will now have the power to help improve their school, with two new initiatives launched in Kirkcaldy today.

How Good Is Our School? is a new scheme which aims to empower children throughout their learning experience.

West pupils sang and played instruments at the launch.

It was deployed alongside the Learner Participation in Educational Settings guidance, which sets out how to encourage and embed participation throughout schools and early-years settings.

Gayle Gorman, Education Scotland chief executive, visited Kirkcaldy West Primary School to launch the two new resources.

She said: “We want to empower children and young people to use their ideas, skills and talents to achieve great things for themselves, with their peers and their communities.

"This is the heart of what highly effective learner participation is all about and these new publications will be an invaluable resource in this work.”

Carrie Lindsay, Fife Council’s executive director of education, said: “I’m delighted that Fife was asked to host the launch of the How Good is Our School? Learner Participation resource.

“In this, the Year of Young People, it’s excellent to see how young people’s views are being taken into account when looking at how we improve our schools.”

Euan Trousdale, headteacher of Kirkcaldy West Primary, said: “We must never underestimate how much our children and young people are able to contribute to the planning within our schools.

“By giving them a voice, we can make improvements in school which work for everyone.”