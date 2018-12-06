Viewforth cinema night: Grinch and Bohemian Rhapsody come to Kirkcaldy

If you build it, they will come... As film quotes go it sums Kirkcaldy’s cinema situation very well.

And nowhere is this more evident than at Viewforth High School, where pupils are yet again showing that there is strong demand for a cinema in Kirkcaldy.

An artist's impression of how a Kirkcaldy cinema could look.

Last week’s news that now two major cinema operators are interested in bringing a picturehouse to town has re-invigorated the Fife Free Press campaign.

Cinema operators want to know that their investment in a new facility will pay off, and Kirkcaldy’s response is showing them it will.

After the success of Viewforth’s community cinema event in September, the pupils have been inspired to launch a new screening night this week.

Using a mobile cinema company which is based in Edinburgh, Viewforth will show this year’s Christmas blockbuster The Grinch, followed up by Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, for a price of just £3 each.

The school assembly room will be turned into a cinema this Friday evening, giving a glimpse of just what could be.

The pupils organise the ticketing, advertising the popcorn and candyfloss.

Representatives from the two interested cinema operators, who have not been publicly named, are set to visit Kirkcaldy some time this month, and Viewforth Rector Adrian Watt said he hoped they could see from projects like this that there is very much a strong demand from film fans.

“It all started with the Fife Free Press campaign. One of the things that frustrated our kids was that you have to be over 16 to sign the petition, so they asked ‘what can we do?’.

“We have a leadership class of 16 and 17 year-olds, they had a brainstorming session and decided to test the waters to see if there really was demand for it.

“The first time we put the advert for Mama Mia 2 online the response was tremendous.”

“The company sorts out all the licencing and comes in with cinema-standard projector, screen and sound system.

“We’re a community school, and we’re showing that there is a demand for this, and we’ll have good fun as well.

“I’m delighted that the young people have come up with such a great idea and are making it happen for the local community.

“I would love to get in touch with the developers to have them come along and talk to the young people. They’re not activists they just set out to show that something is possible.”

The campaign continues to grow in a bid to bring a cinema provider to town.

Mercat owners LaSalle Investments have demolished the old swimming pool at Kirkcaldy waterfront, and hope to build a cinema in its place.

It is hoped that it would bring a boost to the night-time economy, bringing jobs and encouraging regeneration.

Friday’s community cinema night will be held at the Windmill Campus, Viewforth High School, Windmill Road, Kirkcaldy.

The early showing is The Grinch at 5pm, and at 7.30pm Bohemian Rhapsody will be on each costing £3.