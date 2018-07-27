Warning over capacity of proposed Madras

The proposed new Madras College’s capacity could be exceeded before it even opens, St Andrews Community Council has warned.

The proposed new school would have a capacity of 1450, with the current roll of Madras College listed as 1273 by Fife Council.

While the proposal does state that the school could be expanded if needed, the community council, in response to the proposal, has concerns that the approval and construction of “residential developments in the school’s catchment area will see its capacity quickly exceeded, possibly even before it has opened in 2021”.

The planning application for St Andrews West, which includes around 900 homes, was submitted earlier this year.

Another application for 370 homes on the outskirts of the town was given a draft approval in April.

The statement from the community council says that these two developments, as well as other developments in surrounding villages, would “appear to make it very likely that the school’s proposed capacity be will be immediately inadequate and that constant piecemeal expansion will negate any of the sustainability, with negative impact on, among other things, the environment, transport, and traffic management”.

Fife Council’s head of Education and Children’s Services Peter McNaughton commented: “The school roll at September 2017 was 1273 pupils.

“The replacement Madras College has been designed to accommodate 1450 pupils but the layout allows for future extension should this be required.

“We will continue to monitor school rolls on an ongoing basis.”

The application for the proposed new Madras College has received widespread support from the local community.

More than 100 people have submitted comments of support to Fife Council’s planning portal.

Just 11 comments of objection have been submitted.