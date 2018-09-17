Why Active Schools project is making a big impact in Fife

Almost 20,000 young Fifers took part in the Active Schools programme last year.

The region’s figures sports and physical activities showed a rise in the number of schools registering, and individual participants.

Fife Council ran 511,000 sessions, attracting some 18,800 pupils to the Sportscotland flagship initiative which offers sports and physical activities.

The long-running project aims to offer young folk opportunities to get involved in sport and physical activity during lunchtimes and after school.

A survey of over 4000 school pupils showed that 98 percent of Active Schools participants felt healthier thanks to their involvement, while 94 per cent were motivated to be more active in the future and 92 per cent felt more confident.

Mel Young, chairman of Sportscotland, said: “It’s really encouraging to see the continued growth in participation in Active Schools activities across the country.

“It is also rewarding to see the impact of programmes like Active Schools on the lives of the young people who take part, increasing their confidence and motivating them to continue an active lifestyle in the future.”

The figures were also welcomed by Fife Council’s education committee convener

Councillor Fay Sinclair,said: “It’s great to be able to report that a record number of young people have been involved in delivering the Active Schools programme alongside our Active Schools Coordinators in the last year - 286 in total.

“Supporting and recognising the work of these volunteers and coaches was a key priority for Active Schools in Fife over the last year. Linked to Year of Young People 2018, Fife Active Schools hosted its first awards evening to reward this hard work and dedication.”