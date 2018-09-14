Work set to start on vital St Andrews access road

Plans to construct a new Madras College will take a step forward this month when work begins on a new access road.

The road will be linked to the A91 via a new roundabout, and go through the centre of the area earmarked for the proposed St Andrews West development.

It is being constructed by the University of St Andrews, with Fife Council making a £2.5 million contribution as part of the option agreement to acquire the Langlands site for the new Madras College.

MSP Willie Rennie welcomed the news that work is set to start, although he still has concerns about the perceived lack of progress over the application for the new school.

He said: “At long last parents and pupils will be able to see tangible action that work on the access road is underway.”

Councillor Tim Brett added: “There remains concern that the masterplan for the St Andrews West area must be approved before the school application can be considered.

“Families and their children have waited too long for their new school and I sincerely hope that the outstanding issues regarding the planning process for the masterplan and the school can be resolved quickly.”

Councillor Brian Thomson praised the council and the University of St Andrews for making progress on the new school.

He said: “I was pleased to be advised that works to construct the access road are currently scheduled to commence on 24th September.”