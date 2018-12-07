Young chefs cook up a storm at Fife College

Six young cooking enthusiasts, aged between 13 and 16, battled it out in the kitchens of Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in the Kirkcaldy final of the Rotary Young Chef of the Year.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy, the competition saw the young chefs cook a healthy three-course meal for two people, with a time limit of two hours and a modest budget.

The dishes were then judged by the college’s Eadie Manson, Culinary Arts Lecturer, James McKay, Head Chef at Pettycur Bay Hotel, and Gobinda Kharel, owner and chef at the Annapurna Gurkha in Kirkcaldy, who tasted the dishes, examined presentation and the methods used.

After much deliberation Mackenzie Graham of Balwearie High School and Jake Ramsay of Kirkcaldy High School were named winners. The boys will now go forward to the District 1010 Final on January 26 at Dundee College.

Mackenzie and Jake will also receive mentoring over the next two months from the judges prior to the final to brush up on their skills.

The Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy run the competition with pupils from Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy High School and Viewforth High School all taking part in heats to get through to the final at St Brycedale.

Bryan McCabe-Bell, Director of Business, Enterprise and Tourism at Fife College said: “We were delighted to host the Young Chef of the Year Final at our St Brycedale Campus.

“All six finalists produced some fantastic dishes, demonstrating a real passion for food which would serve them well should they go on to pursue a career in catering and hospitality.

“Congratulations to winners on the day, Jake and Mackenzie. I’m sure they will do very well in the next stage of the competition.”

Sharon Munro, Senior Vice President of Kirkcaldy Rotary Club, added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with each school, the home economic teachers and students to make this a great competition.

“The standard was exceptional and delighted to know that we have great talent in Fife who will be our future Chefs.

“It is great to work with Youth and great to have the collaboration with the school and college.”